Browns WR Getting Sleeper Hype For 2025

The Cleveland Browns enter 2025 with questions surrounding their receiving corps, but one name could emerge as the solution to their depth concerns.

Cedric Tillman, the third-round pick from 2023, has quietly positioned himself as a potential breakout candidate after showing flashes of his ceiling late last season.

CBS Sports analyst Jamey Eisenberg believes Tillman could surprise many this season, labeling him among his top sleeper picks.

“Tillman has the chance for a big season in Year 3, and he’s one of my favorite sleepers in 2025. When Amari Cooper was traded from Cleveland to Buffalo prior to Week 7 in 2024, Tillman had a brief period where he looked like a star,” Eisenberg said.

The 6’3″, 215-pound receiver possesses the physical tools that initially attracted Cleveland’s front office.

His reliable hands and size give him the foundation to develop into a legitimate threat, though his route running and release technique still need refinement.

An ankle injury during his final college season caused his draft stock to fall, but that setback appears to be a distant memory as he heads into his third professional campaign.

That late-season surge following Cooper’s departure showcased what Tillman could bring to the offense when given consistent opportunities.

His performance during that stretch demonstrated the potential that made him an intriguing prospect coming out of Tennessee.

The Browns’ current receiver room features Jerry Jeudy as the clear top option, with David Njoku commanding targets from the tight end position.

However, Tillman appears primed to claim the second receiver role with limited competition for that spot.

If he stays healthy and maximizes his opportunities, projections of 60 catches, 700 yards, and five touchdowns seem achievable for a player entering his prime years.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Turns Heads With Big Prediction About Team