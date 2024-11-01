Bruce Drennan Names The Biggest Reason The Browns Beat The Ravens

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns are having the best week they have had in quite some time after upsetting the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 in Week 8 and getting the Jameis Winston era off to an exciting start.

It’s the first time the vibes have shifted all season and the team feels like it has any momentum in the right direction, and analyst Bruce Drennan believes there is only one reason why the team was able to pull that upset and perhaps get the season back on track.

In a recent episode of The Bruce Drennan Show, Drennan said the biggest reason why the Browns were able to beat the Ravens was Jameis Winston, saying “He made his first start in more than two years and all he did was what Deshaun Watson could NOT do.”

Bruce's biggest reason the Browns were able to beat Baltimore? Jameis Winston. #DawgPound "He made his first start in more than two years and all he did was what Deshaun Watson could NOT do." pic.twitter.com/b6BP2pML33 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) October 31, 2024

He did, in fact, do exactly what Watson couldn’t do by throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns, while Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a Browns uniform despite being with the team for three years.

He hadn’t thrown for even 200 yards a single time this season, nor did the Browns ever eclipse 18 points in a game with him under center in 2024.

Winston’s personality and gunslinger mentality lit a fire under the Browns, and the fanbase and organization feel much better about the immediate future, even after just one game.

The team has another tough matchup this week with the Los Angeles Chargers before heading down south for a battle with the New Orleans Saints afterwards.

The NFL is better when Jameis is playing, and it will be fun to watch him the rest of this season.

