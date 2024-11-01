Andrew Siciliano Shares How Kevin Stefanski, Ken Dorsey Communicated During Ravens Game

For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns had someone other than head coach Kevin Stefanski calling the offensive plays in the team’s 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Since arriving in Berea, Stefanski – who was an offensive coordinator in Minnesota previously – had been directly involved with the offense’s play-calling.

This offseason, however, Stefanski made a change at the offensive coordinator position, ousting long-time coordinator Alex Van Pelt in favor of Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey implemented his scheme this offseason, one that relies on three- and four-receiver base sets for the Browns.

Last Sunday, Dorsey began his journey as the play-caller for the Browns, and the offense responded with 401 yards and 29 points – both representing season highs – as Cleveland earned only its second victory this season.

With Dorsey transitioning from the field to the booth to call plays, Browns play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano shared how these two coaches communicated against the Ravens via X.

“Browns OC Ken Dorsey says he and Kevin Stefanski talked between series throughout the game last week,” Siciliano wrote, adding, “They improvised, threw in calls that weren’t in the game plan, and installed on the sideline.”

Siciliano added that Dorsey carefully watched over what the Browns were doing offensively each series to ensure Baltimore was getting new looks every time.

“It helps you limit your tendencies,” Dorsey said according to Siciliano.

Cleveland enjoyed its first come-from-behind win of the season against the Ravens as quarterback Jameis Winston found a wide-open Cedric Tillman in the endzone for the game-sealing score.

