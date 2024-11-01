Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Siciliano Shares How Kevin Stefanski, Ken Dorsey Communicated During Ravens Game

Andrew Siciliano Shares How Kevin Stefanski, Ken Dorsey Communicated During Ravens Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

 

For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns had someone other than head coach Kevin Stefanski calling the offensive plays in the team’s 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Since arriving in Berea, Stefanski – who was an offensive coordinator in Minnesota previously – had been directly involved with the offense’s play-calling.

This offseason, however, Stefanski made a change at the offensive coordinator position, ousting long-time coordinator Alex Van Pelt in favor of Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey implemented his scheme this offseason, one that relies on three- and four-receiver base sets for the Browns.

Last Sunday, Dorsey began his journey as the play-caller for the Browns, and the offense responded with 401 yards and 29 points – both representing season highs – as Cleveland earned only its second victory this season.

With Dorsey transitioning from the field to the booth to call plays, Browns play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano shared how these two coaches communicated against the Ravens via X.

“Browns OC Ken Dorsey says he and Kevin Stefanski talked between series throughout the game last week,” Siciliano wrote, adding, “They improvised, threw in calls that weren’t in the game plan, and installed on the sideline.”

Siciliano added that Dorsey carefully watched over what the Browns were doing offensively each series to ensure Baltimore was getting new looks every time.

“It helps you limit your tendencies,” Dorsey said according to Siciliano.

Cleveland enjoyed its first come-from-behind win of the season against the Ravens as quarterback Jameis Winston found a wide-open Cedric Tillman in the endzone for the game-sealing score.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals First Look At Bailey Zappe As A Brown
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Suggests Cedric Tillman Can Become Top-Tier WR

26 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former NFL GM Proposes Wild Myles Garrett Trade

35 mins ago

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns tackle Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Names The Biggest Reason The Browns Beat The Ravens

1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Stat Shows How Impressive Jameis Winston Is At Converting Third Downs

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Bailey Zappe #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals First Look At Bailey Zappe As A Brown

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Play Spoiler Role In AFC

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Had An Impressive Stat In Win Over Ravens

16 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Reveals What He's Seeing From Chargers' Offense

16 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Has 1 Big Concern About Jameis Winston

16 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Status For Sunday's Game

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Gets Honest About Playing His First Game At LT

18 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jim Schwartz Reveals Why Quinton Jefferson Was Recently A Healthy Scratch

19 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

19 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett's Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Cedric Tillman's Breakout Game

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown over Eddie Jackson #39 of the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Why He Prefers To Call Plays From Upstairs

21 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Coach Hints At Potential Role For Kadarius Toney

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens dives past Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns while scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Jim Schwartz Admits That He Doesn't Track 1 Defensive Stat

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Za'Darius Smith's Performance This Season

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Reveals What Sunday's Win Means For Browns

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Sends A Clear Message About His Play-Calling

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Reveals How Browns Can Enter The Playoff Conversation

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Encouraged By Jameis Winston

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Can't 'Get Too High' After Ravens Win

1 day ago

Browns Nation