Saturday, November 23, 2024
Bruce Drennan Pleads With Browns Not To Make 1 Move

Bruce Drennan Pleads With Browns Not To Make 1 Move

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Cleveland "Browns Backers" flag before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles their season opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 9, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns, their fans, the front office, the players, and the coaching staff all have every right to feel disappointed about this team’s performance this season.

This team was expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot after 12 weeks, not 3-8.

That’s why there has been a lot of speculation regarding Kevin Stefanski and his job.

With Mike Vrabel as a consultant, some believe he might be in line to replace Stefanski if the team decides to go in a different direction.

Nevertheless, as tempting as that might seem at first glance, it may not be the wisest decision by this organization.

At least, that’s how Bruce Drennan feels.

Talking on his podcast, he pointed out that the Browns had been the laughing stock in the league for their revolving door at head coach for years.

He believes that stability is huge for an organization, and that means sticking with your guy even when things aren’t going well.

If someone has earned the benefit of the doubt, it’s definitely Kevin Stefanski.

He’s won Coach of the Year twice in five years with the franchise and also taken them to the playoffs twice.

It appears like the decision to stick with Deshaun Watson at quarterback didn’t come from him.

Considering that was the main cause behind this team’s struggles, they cannot blame him for this season.

The Browns haven’t played well this season, and someone has to pay.

It just shouldn’t be the coach.

