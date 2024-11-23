Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Juan Thornhill Makes A Promise To Browns Fans

Juan Thornhill Makes A Promise To Browns Fans

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

This season has been a tale of two teams with the Cleveland Browns.

They’ve played like a Super Bowl-caliber team when they’ve faced divisional rivals and like a bottom-three team the rest of the way.

Notably, the fans believe much of that is due to a lack of effort.

That was on full display in a play by Juan Thornhill against the New Orleans Saints.

He was spotted light-jogging instead of chasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to prevent a touchdown, and it’s not like the game was out of reach at that point.

The fans called him out all week, but he showed a much different attitude in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He even chased down Justin Fields before he broke out for a potential touchdown.

When asked about that, Thornhill admitted his guilt on that now-infamous play, and he vowed never to let that happen again (via Camryn Justice):

“That’s just not me and that’ll never happen again. That’s why when he broke out today I was determined I was going to catch him and I was gonna run the dude down,” he said.

Juan Thornhill’s tenure with the Browns has been relatively disappointing.

He came with Super Bowl experience and even excited the fans by getting a tattoo of Brownie the Elf.

Unfortunately, injuries and subpar play have already gotten in his way too many times.

The playoffs are probably out of the picture now, but it’s never too late to turn the page and show a different attitude.

The Browns must take the remainder of the season to get a jump start for next year, including building and developing winning habits.

NEXT:  Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated The Steelers
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation