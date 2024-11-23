Juan Thornhill Makes A Promise To Browns Fans

This season has been a tale of two teams with the Cleveland Browns.

They’ve played like a Super Bowl-caliber team when they’ve faced divisional rivals and like a bottom-three team the rest of the way.

Notably, the fans believe much of that is due to a lack of effort.

That was on full display in a play by Juan Thornhill against the New Orleans Saints.

He was spotted light-jogging instead of chasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to prevent a touchdown, and it’s not like the game was out of reach at that point.

Difficult to stomach this type of effort from Juan Thornhill knowing the type of effort it took from Nick Chubb to be back on the field with a twice destroyed knee. If it's not for the fans.

If it's not for the paycheck.

Do it for your teammates. pic.twitter.com/m87DFpIwXh — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 19, 2024

The fans called him out all week, but he showed a much different attitude in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He even chased down Justin Fields before he broke out for a potential touchdown.

When asked about that, Thornhill admitted his guilt on that now-infamous play, and he vowed never to let that happen again (via Camryn Justice):

“That’s just not me and that’ll never happen again. That’s why when he broke out today I was determined I was going to catch him and I was gonna run the dude down,” he said.

#Browns Juan Thornhill owned up to the play last week where he was criticized for jogging on a TD—said never again. "That's just not me and that'll never happen again. That's why when he broke out today I was determined I was going to catch him and I was gonna run the dude down"

Juan Thornhill’s tenure with the Browns has been relatively disappointing.

He came with Super Bowl experience and even excited the fans by getting a tattoo of Brownie the Elf.

Unfortunately, injuries and subpar play have already gotten in his way too many times.

The playoffs are probably out of the picture now, but it’s never too late to turn the page and show a different attitude.

The Browns must take the remainder of the season to get a jump start for next year, including building and developing winning habits.

