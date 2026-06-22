Chad Johnson Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Battle

Chad Johnson has built a career around controversial opinions since his playing days ended, and his latest comments on the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition fit into that pattern. While most of the public conversation has been about the open competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, Johnson suggests that Watson already holds the job and the only real question is how long he gets to keep it.

Johnson detailed how he sees this situation playing out.

“Cleveland Browns fan or not, Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. It is his job to lose. He has 6 weeks. I guarantee you. Listen to me now. I’m calling it right now. He has 6 weeks to make sure that team is playing above or better than whatever the expectations may be for that team. If he’s not, Shedeur Sanders will fall in line as the backup and be the starter for the remainder of the season,” Johnson said.

"Deshaun Watson is the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns," – @ochocinco breaks down what he's hearing about the Browns QB battle. Ocho says that Watson will get 6 weeks of the season to prove he's the starter, and if not, Shedeur will take over. (via @NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/YEc7XIHDyX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 21, 2026

That window roughly lines up with Cleveland’s opening schedule, which includes road trips to Jacksonville and Tampa Bay before a Thursday Night Football showdown against Pittsburgh in week 4.

It is worth noting that Johnson is offering his own opinion and prediction here, not necessarily reporting something he has heard directly from inside the Browns organization. Todd Monken has given no public indication that this competition is anything but genuinely open, and the coaching staff has invested heavily in tools like the GoPro helmet cameras specifically to evaluate both quarterbacks on a level playing field.

Analysts and fans have spent months debating who deserves to win this competition outright. Johnson’s prediction suggests an entirely different storyline may be brewing here.

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