Insider Suggests Browns Teammates Had A Deeper Issue With Myles Garrett

Mary Kay Cabot already revealed that Myles Garrett was respected rather than genuinely loved by his former Browns teammates, and her latest comments add another layer to that story that helps explain the muted reaction following his trade to Los Angeles. This time, Cabot pointed to a specific, tangible example involving Mason Graham that reveals just how much Garrett’s pursuit of personal milestones may have shaped the dynamics inside that defensive line room.

Cabot referenced her conversation with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire. She believes that many Browns teammates were held back in their own production because of Garrett’s pursuit of the sack record last season.

“One of the things that stood out in my mind, was what he said about Mason Graham. He’s like, hey, he could have had 6 sacks last year and he’s gotta basically raise his hand and say that was mine. But I think there was a reticence on the part of some of these other players to steal a little bit of Myles’ production. I think some of them might not have even wanted to arrive there in a tie and take the half a sack away from him. Everyone knew that he was going for the sack record,” Cabot said.

If teammates were genuinely reluctant to record sacks in situations where Garrett was closing in at the same time, simply to avoid taking production away from him, that reflects an environment where one player’s personal pursuit of a record was actively shaping how his teammates were performing.

Sacks matter enormously to individual players, both for their own development and for the contract value they can build toward in free agency. The idea that young players like Graham may have hesitated to fully capitalize on plays because of an unspoken deference to Garrett’s record chase speaks to a level of internal pressure that rarely gets discussed publicly. It is one thing for teammates to respect a superstar’s accomplishments. It is another thing entirely for that respect to translate into players holding back on credit they had legitimately earned.

This context adds real weight to Cabot’s earlier comments about Garrett being respected and revered rather than genuinely loved by his teammates. A locker room dynamic where younger players feel they cannot fully claim what is statistically theirs, out of deference to one dominant personality chasing his own milestone, is not the kind of selfless, team-first environment that typically produces deep emotional bonds. It may explain plenty about why the trade did not produce the kind of outward mourning many expected from a team losing its most decorated player.

It also reframes the optimism currently surrounding this defensive line under new leadership. With Garrett now in Los Angeles, players like Graham and Alex Wright are no longer operating in the shadow of one player’s individual statistical pursuit. Cesaire’s excitement about Graham taking a major step forward in year 2, combined with Jared Verse’s early embrace of his new teammates and the locker room culture Wright described in their first conversations, suggests this defense may now be playing with a different and possibly healthier set of incentives.

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