Concerning Problem For Browns Emerged In Practice With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns had the unique opportunity to spend some extended time with the reigning Super Bowl champions, taking part in two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their preseason game.

There was a lot to like if you’re a Browns fan, though one concerning issue surfaced that hopefully doesn’t become a trend and carry into the regular season.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic shared that there were noticeable drops by a number of Browns receivers, specifically pointing out a play involving Diontae Johnson and Dillon Gabriel.

“Drops were a problem over both joint practice days with the Eagles, and not just by one or two players. The touchdown to [Harold] Fannin was Gabriel’s only completion of Thursday’s shortened practice. On the following play, Gabriel threw a perfect pass over the middle to Diontae Johnson. But Johnson bobbled it, and it ended up as an interception,” Jackson wrote.

Johnson could be getting his last chance in the NFL after being let go by three teams last year, most notably when the Baltimore Ravens cut ties with him after he decided not to enter a game because he was too cold.

The Browns’ wide receiver depth has been a concern after they opted not to make any notable upgrades this offseason despite the need for some.

Instead, Jerry Jeudy will be expected to build on his breakout season, while the receivers around him are unproven and uncertain.

Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and rookie tight end Fannin are talented options who should have opportunities to carve out big roles in this offense.

They do need to iron out the drops to help whoever the quarterback might be.

