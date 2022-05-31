Could Baker Mayfield Reunite With Jarvis Landry in New Orleans?

Andrew Berry is in no rush to move Baker Mayfield off the Cleveland Browns roster.

Speculation about trades to Carolina or Seattle continues to run hot and cold.

And those surrounding the former overall #1 draft pick eagerly search for other opportunities.

It seems unlikely Berry’s plan involves waiting for someone else’s misfortune to create a market.

But injuries happen and a team in need of a quarterback with successful starting experience has limited options.

That’s what makes observations from New Orleans so interesting for Mayfield-watchers.

Jameis Winston participated in OTAs just 7 months after an ACL repair.

But his limp was noticeable enough to spark concern about his readiness for the 2022 season.

Too Early To Worry About Winston

Not too long ago, an ACL repair guaranteed a full year of recovery before a player saw the field again.

Recently, players seem to be trying to set records for the fastest return.

Winston’s limp drew some warranted attention, as did the bulky brace he wore.

But it should not overshadow the fact he is walking, running on turf, and throwing just 7 months post-op.

More importantly, he has a full 3 months to continue his recovery before opening day.

Maybe Winston is rushing to take full ownership of his starting role.

But first-round draft pick, Chris Olave, was among those commenting on the zip Winston put on the ball.

And with Taysom Hill relegated to the tight end room, the role is Winston’s to lose.

Would Mayfield Be An Option?

Winston does not seem concerned about his readiness for 2022, at least not related to the ACL.

His damaged MCL healed on its own before surgery and the ACL repair and rehab went very well.

But he cites a pesky meniscus tear as the culprit limiting his mobility.

If Winston’s recovery takes a bad turn, would New Orleans consider Mayfield over QB2 Andy Dalton?

Baker Mayfield said he ain’t nobody’s Plan B. Good for him. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 17, 2022

With the return of Michael Thomas and Olave playing ahead of Marquez Calloway, the Saints have weapons.

But it is their new slot receiver that might raise eyebrows from Mayfield’s camp.

Rumors that recently-signed Jarvis Landry spoke out against acquiring Mayfield appear untrue.

But his public comments to Odell Beckham Jr about coming to New Orleans won’t promote a happy reunion.

Latest On Mayfield

Landry’s sentiments probably won’t affect a decision in New Orleans if they need to replace Winston.

But such a deal seems far from likely given the coach’s reports on their quarterback‘s recovery.

Similarly, social media posts indicating reservations about Mayfield are not behind Carolina’s hesitancy.

Reports from the Panthers’ OTAs indicate Sam Darnold showed up as focused as ever.

Update: The #Panthers wanted the #Browns to take on $13 to $14M of QB Baker Mayfield’s $18.8M salary in order to facilitate a trade when they were in talks, says @theobserver — JPA Football (@jpafootball) May 26, 2022

And they will give him and rookie Matt Corral extended looks before pulling the trigger on another passer.

Meanwhile, Seattle continues to extol the virtues of Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

And there has been no interest shown by other rumored clubs like the Lions, Giants, or Commanders.

Mayfield remains quiet, choosing not to update fans on his recovery nor promote his services on social media.