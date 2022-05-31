Browns Nation

Jadeveon Clowney Shares Why He Re-Signed With Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns fans were on Jadeveon Clowney watch for months.

It seemed an endless process to get Clowney back on the 2022 roster, but the team made it official last week by reaching a deal with the pass rusher.

Clowney wasted no time getting back on the field and was at last week’s OTAs.

 

Clowney’s Motivation

Asked why he ultimately decided to run it back with the Browns for a second consecutive season, Clowney provided a simple yet direct answer.

He said:

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl.”

He had a career resurgence last season while lining up opposite Myles Garrett.

The two worked well together, and Garrett was one of the biggest advocates clamoring for Clowney’s return.

 

2022 Browns Defense

There is plenty of upside to the Browns’ defense.

They are relatively young but improved over the course of the 2021 season.

Assuming they stay healthy and correct some of the errors that tripped them up in 2021 (penalties, 3rd and long conversions), they should be a force to reckon with.

 

Can The Browns Win The Super Bowl?

Is Clowney correct in thinking he and the Browns can ride to Super Bowl success in 2022?

It is May so technically all 32 teams are in contention at this point in the offseason.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson because Andrew Berry is trying to build a superstar roster that could hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February.

But February is a long way away, and there are a lot of things that will happen between now and then.

Watson’s potential suspension is one of those things that could impact the Browns’ season before they even step on the field this September.

A very competitive AFC North division is another issue for the Browns; the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are young and should only get better after their Cinderella run in 2021.

Though there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is for sure; signing Clowney was a step in the right direction toward a trip to the Super Bowl for the Browns.

