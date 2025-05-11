Deion Sanders Sends 3-Word Message To Shedeur During Browns Camp

Shedeur Sanders was a projected top-5 pick at one point during the pre-draft process this offseason, but once the 2025 NFL Draft actually came, he slid all the way to the fifth round at pick No. 144 to the Cleveland Browns.

Now that all that drama is in the rearview mirror, it’s time for Sanders to get to work and prove everybody wrong.

That work began earlier this week when the Browns hosted rookie minicamp, and Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, was particularly proud of one play Shedeur made in camp.

So proud, in fact, that he shared the beautiful deep sideline throw toward the end zone on Instagram with the caption, “Ok Young King.”

The knock on Sanders coming into the draft was his average arm strength and athleticism, his tendency to hold the ball too long, and his leadership, which came into question a number of times at Colorado and during the pre-draft process when he reportedly performed poorly during interviews.

Sanders made a number of impressive throws during minicamp and was great during his interviews with reporters, so all the early grades for him out of Browns camp are positive.

His path to playing time is unclear, as the Browns took a strength by numbers approach to fixing the QB position this offseason by drafting Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to compete with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, all of who will be aiming to replace Deshaun Watson, who isn’t likely to play in 2025 after tearing his Achilles for the second time.

Browns fans could use a young king, so hopefully, Coach Prime is right in his assessment here.

