Denzel Boston Drawing Comparisons To Rising NFL Star

Denzel Boston has been one of the interesting storylines of the entire Browns offseason, with multiple voices inside the organization already raving about his early performance. Albert Breer is taking that conversation to an entirely different level, drawing a direct comparison between Boston and Tetairoa McMillan, one of the most electric rookie receivers in the NFL from a season ago.

Breer explained why the Browns view Boston as having that same kind of star-caliber upside.

“With Boston, it’s been to the point where the Browns can’t see a reason why he shouldn’t be every bit as impactful as Concepcion, though he’s a very different style of player. Whereas Concepcion is the explosive, run-after-catch type, Boston is the big-bodied, outside-the-numbers genre. He’s already earned the trust of the team’s 3 quarterbacks, runs better than you’d expect of a guy his size to and, coming out of the same college offense Tetairoa McMillan did a year ago, he has drawn internal comparison to the young Panthers star,” Breer wrote.

The Carolina Panthers receiver, selected 8th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, exploded onto the scene with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and 7 touchdowns across 17 games, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Standing 6’4 and running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine, Boston possesses exactly the kind of size and speed combination that translates into the type of contested catch, vertical threat production McMillan demonstrated as a rookie. His final season at Washington in 2025 backed that up on tape, producing 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Whether it ends up being Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders under center in 2026, Boston appears to be developing into a security blanket type target regardless of who is throwing him the football, which speaks to the consistency in his route running and catch radius rather than simply chemistry with one specific passer.

If Boston delivers anything close to what McMillan provided Carolina in year one, this front office may have found one of the steals of the entire 2026 draft class.

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