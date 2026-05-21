Denzel Boston Is Already Turning Heads At Browns OTAs

Wide receiver and left tackle were always the most obvious needs for the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2026 draft. Those needs were answered right away with the team’s two first-round picks as GM Andrew Berry brought in Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion to fill those voids.

He didn’t stop there, as Berry raised a few eyebrows when he double dipped at wide receiver. He took Denzel Boston atop the second round to ideally round out this receiver room and serve as a perfect complement to Concepcion, who fits the bill of a No. 1 receiver even though he has already shown signs of the drop issues that plagued him sometimes at Texas A&M.

Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland recently shared a clip from OTAs highlighting how impressive Boston has been. The clip he shared showed him making a clean break toward the sideline on an out route and hauling in a pass from Deshaun Watson, while Reisland also pointed out that he had the catch of the day on a deep ball from Watson on a different play.

“Continue to be impressed with the ability of Denzel Boston to bend at the waist and stay fluid in and out of breaks. Had the catch of the day on a vertical from Deshaun Watson. Here he is on a deep speed out during group work at OTAs,” Reisland wrote.

Continue to be impressed with the ability of Denzel Boston to bend at the waist and stay fluid in and out of breaks. Had the catch of the day on a vertical from Deshaun Watson. Here he is on a deep speed out during group work at OTAs. #Browns pic.twitter.com/dHIphSJvCK — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 21, 2026

The 6’4″ Boston hauled in 20 touchdowns over his last two years at Washington and is the type of deep threat and big red-zone target that the Browns haven’t had in quite some time. That type of talent certainly wasn’t already on the roster, and there’s no reason to believe Boston won’t carve out a huge role for himself right away.

It’s also encouraging to see him developing early chemistry with Watson, who has the inside track to the starting role. This is a make or break season for the veteran, who hasn’t looked like a capable starting quarterback in six years and could put a lot of pressure on this organization and the rest of the league if he can somehow turn the clock back and finally play like the guy the Browns thought they were getting when they made that blockbuster trade.

Those are concerns for another day. All that matters right now is getting on the field and getting comfortable playing together. Boston has checked all the boxes so far, and we all can’t wait to see what he is capable of when the games actually matter.

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Browns OTA Standout Has An Insider Making A Bold Declaration