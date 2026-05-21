Analyst Says Todd Monken Is Everything The Last Coach Wasn’t

Todd Monken has been hard at work with the Cleveland Browns for months now. Although the team hasn’t played a regular season game yet, there have been many practices, camps, and time together on the field.

So far, fans and analysts have liked what they have seen from Monken and his form of coaching. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo had great praise for Monken, as well as a small dig at former coach Kevin Stefanski. Calling Monken the “anti-Stefanski,” Rizzo spoke about how the team’s new coach wasn’t pleased with some on-field mistakes.

He also added that it’s time for the team to start winning and for Monken to prove what he’s truly capable of as head coach.

“Monken was not happy with the interceptions at practice. Yes, sir, Todd. How embarrassing. Say it. Boy, is he the anti-Stefanski, or what? I’m over these press-conference coaches. This dude better be able to win some games. Let’s all just relax because he said a couple of cool things at the press conference. Let’s see if this guy can get this offense ready to go,” Rizzo said.

"Boy, is he the anti-Stefanski, or what?," – Rizz says Todd Monken is TOTALLY different from Kevin Stefanski. Do you think that's a good thing? pic.twitter.com/1LsvJKfduo — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 21, 2026

As strong a coach as Stefanski is, things weren’t going well for him and the Browns last year, and many fans were happy to see him go. In many ways, Monken is the opposite of his predecessor: outgoing, talkative, and unafraid to speak his mind openly.

This is the exact sort of change that the Browns may need. They did achieve some success with Stefanski a few years ago, but they clearly want more than that.

Monken has said that he will tell it like it is and not pull any punches. As complimentary as he has been to his players, he will hold them accountable, too. If he is unhappy about the interceptions he saw, he will do what must be done for the right adjustments and improvements.

Monken is saying the right things, and the team and fans like him so far, but that could all change if the Browns don’t rack up wins at the start of the season.

Having an inspiring and motivating coach is good, but winning is far more important, and Rizzo and others will hold Monken to a fairly high standard during his first year.

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