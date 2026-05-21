Insider Pushes Back On Concerns About KC Concepcion

Being a first-round NFL draft pick comes with many perks, but it also brings plenty of expectations to live up to. Incoming Cleveland Browns rookie KC Concepcion was the 24th overall pick, so people are hoping he can bring great things to the team.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi had inside reporting from the team and touched upon Concepcion’s weaknesses as well as his strengths.

Yes, he has room to grow, but he very well could as the weeks and months go on.

“I’ve seen him drop balls in minicamp in the receiver drill, so it’s real. They’ve got to fix it, but he also scores a lot of touchdowns. You hope to reduce the drops, but Concepcion’s superpower is separation and running past guys and running underneath guys, but what’s the No. 1 job of a pass-catcher? Catch the ball. I don’t think it’s a point of concern yet. It can be fixed,” Grossi said.

How worried should we be about 1st round pick KC Concepcion's drops in Browns practice? pic.twitter.com/Xmyap04SNu — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 21, 2026

Dropping the ball is never a good thing, especially for a wide receiver who will be handling it often in 2026. But a lot of rookies have some things to smooth out during the offseason, and what really matters is how he looks at the start of the season.

Even then, there may be a learning curve for Concepcion, although the hope is that he doesn’t make too many mistakes during his rookie campaign.

It’s totally believable to think about Concepcion becoming one of the most important pass-catchers on the entire team, even though he is a newcomer. Many scouts and analysts predicted great things from him, which is why he was viewed as such a high pick.

Monken and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them. They have quite a few rookies on the team, which means they will have to focus on them, help them prepare for their first year, and work out the problems they have.

There is a lot of upside to Concepcion, and any nagging problems he has could be resolved before the season starts.

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