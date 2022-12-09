Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

In his first game back from an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson struggled in his regular season debut with the Cleveland Browns, as he went 12 of 22 and had zero touchdowns and one interception.

No one was too surprised, as it was his first regular season NFL game in nearly two calendar years.

Most expect it to take a bit of time for Watson to regain his form and rhythm, but he feels he will do better this weekend because he has a better feel for the game.

#Browns Deshaun Watson on why he thinks his 2nd game back vs #Bengals will be better pic.twitter.com/QLOfXaIHya — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 8, 2022

The Browns will be playing the Cincinnati Bengals and Sunday, which means Watson will be competing against another talented quarterback in Joe Burrow, who led his team to the Super Bowl last season.

The Bengals are 8-4 and are in first place in the AFC North, while Cleveland, which has a 5-7 record, is clinging to the faint hope of making the playoffs as a wild-card team.

Even if Watson still doesn’t look like Watson, his team can still win thanks to some star players on the other side of the football.

Defense Has Helped The Browns Get The Best Of Burrow In The Past

Yes, the Browns’ defense has struggled this season, but it has done very well over the last couple of years versus Burrow.

In Week 8, Cleveland defeated the Bengals 32-13 on Monday Night Football, and although Burrow’s numbers were solid, he was sacked five times and threw one interception.

Myles Garrett, as well as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, will look to lead a pass-rush attack that they hope will put Burrow on his heels all afternoon.