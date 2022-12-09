Joe Woods Comments On Browns’ Record Against Bengals

Over the last couple of seasons, quarterback Joe Burrow has made the Cincinnati Bengals into a legitimate NFL powerhouse.

They reached the Super Bowl last season, and they currently sit in first place in the AFC North with an 8-4 record.

However, Burrow hasn’t been able to beat the Cleveland Browns yet.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods talked about why his team has a 4-0 record versus Burrow.

#Browns DC Joe Woods on their 4-0 record vs #Bengals Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/lGtM6TxJUy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 8, 2022

“… I feel we have good matchups against those guys, and I feel along the way we’ve got some breaks. That’s part of it – the ball is bouncing our way. … But for us, we’re gonna have to play at our very best to have a chance to win against these guys. They’re playing really well right now.”

The Browns Have The Defensive Tools To Make Burrow Struggle

Burrow, who was the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is once again one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, as he has put up 3,446 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and a 103.7 passer rating this season.

It takes a team effort to contain, let alone stop a man like that, and luckily, Cleveland has the horses to do just that.

It starts with pass rusher Myles Garrett, one of the very best in the business who has 10 sacks this year and has made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team each of the last two seasons.

In the secondary, cornerback Denzel Ward has become one of the best at his position and has two Pro Bowl nods in his previous four seasons.

The Bengals visited the Browns on Oct. 31, and Cleveland was able to sack Burrow five times, and last season in Week 9, Cleveland also tallied five sacks on Burrow.

The Browns won both games in blowout fashion.

They will absolutely need this contest if they’re to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive, as they currently hold a 5-7 record.