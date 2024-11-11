Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Insider Doubles Down On His Claim For Next Browns QB

Insider Doubles Down On His Claim For Next Browns QB

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to address their quarterback situation in the offseason.

Barring any setbacks, there’s a realistic chance that Deshaun Watson will be back to full strength for the start of the upcoming season.

Then again, with the way he’s performed, his history of injuries, his situation off the field, and the way the fans feel about him, there is a lot of doubt about his future in Cleveland.

With that in mind, many experts and analysts wonder who’s going to take the reins of the offense next season.

Recently, Browns insider Tony Grossi claimed that Daniel Jones, who was playing poorly vs. the Carolina Panthers, was now in contention to be the Browns’ next transition quarterback.

When asked about that, however, he didn’t seem to shy away from the idea.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Real Big Show,” Grossi claimed that Kevin Stefanski could actually win with a quarterback like Daniel Jones.

He called him an intriguing player and praised his athletic ability.

Truth be told, it seems like the Browns could’ve been in playoff contention with some level of competent quarterback play, and Stefanski is, in fact, a very good head coach.

Then again, it’s not like Brian Daboll doesn’t know what he’s doing on offense, and Jones has a long history of well-documented miscues and shortcomings.

The Cleveland Browns aren’t that far behind in terms of having a contending team, but once again, it will most likely all come down to who they have lining up behind center.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation