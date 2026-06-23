Dez Bryant Names 2 Potential Landing Spots For Shedeur Sanders

The speculation around a possible Shedeur Sanders trade picked up steam this week, and now Dez Bryant has jumped into the conversation with his own take on where Sanders could land if Cleveland does move on from him. Bryant’s comments came in response to recent reporting that the Browns are fielding trade calls about Sanders.

Bryant first responded to the report by saying the Saints would be a good fit for him.

“I think he’s a franchise QB and getting him out of Cleveland will be a plus for him. The Saints would be a great fit for him,” Bryant posted.

I think he’s a franchise QB and getting him out of Cleveland will be a plus for him… the Saints would be a great fit for him! https://t.co/UaTATZcN9d — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 22, 2026

Bryant continued the conversation later in the day, adding a 2nd potential destination after a follower suggested Arizona as a possible fit.

“Arizona is a great fit as well,” Bryant posted.

Arizona is a great fit as well https://t.co/QnHTudQHAn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 22, 2026

Sanders remains a young quarterback on an extremely valuable 5th-round rookie contract, and the chances of him being traded are still slim. Watson’s injury history alone makes keeping a cheap, talented insurance option at quarterback a sensible decision regardless of how the summer competition shakes out.

If Sanders were to actually be traded, the Cardinals would make more sense than the Saints. New Orleans has been searching for quarterback stability for years, but Tyler Shough showed real promise for them last season. Shough threw for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The Cardinals currently have Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Carson Beck. Sanders would have more of an opportunity to start in Arizona, given the status of the current depth chart.

But until something more concrete emerges from Browns sources regarding the trade speculation surrounding Sanders, the far more likely outcome remains Sanders staying in Cleveland and continuing to compete for the starting job he has already shown real flashes of being capable of winning.

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