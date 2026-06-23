Insider Names Biggest Offseason Surprise For Browns

The Browns added 2 talented rookie receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this offseason, and both have generated significant buzz throughout the spring program. But according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, neither rookie was actually the most surprising story to emerge from this receiver room. That distinction belongs to Isaiah Bond, who Oyefusi identified as the single biggest surprise on the entire Browns roster heading into the 2026 season.

Oyefusi explained why Bond has separated himself from a crowded and talented group of pass catchers this spring.

“The Browns drafted wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in April, but no Cleveland wideout was targeted more than Bond this spring. The 2nd year receiver continued to display his speed and showed off the 15 pounds of muscle he added this offseason with a bunch of contested catches,” Oyefusi wrote.

Concepcion arrived as the 24th overall pick with a first-round pedigree, and Boston has already drawn internal comparisons to Carolina’s Tetairoa McMillan. For Bond to out-target both of those highly regarded rookies suggests the coaching staff and quarterbacks have developed a level of trust in him that goes beyond simply being a complementary piece in this offense.

Adding 15 pounds without sacrificing any of his trademark burst is the kind of offseason transformation that allows a smaller, speed-based receiver to expand his game into contested catch situations, areas where he previously may have been at a physical disadvantage against bigger defensive backs.

Bond’s path to this point has been anything but conventional. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft following a legal situation that was ultimately resolved when a grand jury declined to indict him, and the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed 3-year deal after extensive due diligence from Andrew Berry and the front office. His rookie season produced modest counting numbers, 18 receptions for 338 yards and an 18.8 yard per catch average across 16 games, but he had limited opportunities.

Oyefusi’s report is a clear signal that the most important development at the position this spring may have come from a player who was not drafted at all.

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