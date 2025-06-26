Diontae Johnson Sends 2-Word Message Amid Recent Criticism

Diontae Johnson’s brief Baltimore Ravens tenure continues generating controversy months after his departure.

The wide receiver spent less than two months with the organization, but his time there remains a talking point that has followed him to his new destination with the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens fans have kept the criticism alive, particularly regarding Johnson’s recent comments about Baltimore’s weather conditions.

The ongoing backlash finally prompted a response from Johnson himself.

Taking to X, Johnson delivered a blunt message telling critics to “move on.” The post was direct and clearly aimed at ending the discussion.

🤷🏾‍♂️ move on — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) June 25, 2025

He followed up with another tweet that appeared to call out Ravens fans and critics for keeping his “name in (their) mouth.”

Sum yaw ain even pray this morning but got my name in ya mouth smh lol. — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) June 25, 2025

Johnson’s recent appearance on the “Sports and Suits” podcast would provide more context.

He explained his controversial decision to sit out during Week 13’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, citing cold conditions that made his legs “ice cold.”

Johnson said he chose to remain on the sidelines rather than risk poor performance, adding that he didn’t want to put “bad stuff on film.”

That decision sparked his suspension and eventual release from Baltimore. Ravens fans were left bewildered by his short stint with the team.

The reasoning behind Johnson’s choice raises questions about his commitment.

While he’s a Tampa native, Johnson played college football at Toledo and spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s experienced plenty of cold weather games throughout his career.

The Ravens released Johnson on December 20. The Houston Texans briefly signed him before cutting ties shortly afterward.

Now with Cleveland, Johnson hopes to move past the Baltimore chapter and focus on his future in the AFC North.

