Browns Legend Named Among Top-25 Players In NFL History

There was a time when the Cleveland Browns had some of the best players in all of football.

A lot has transpired ever since, and it might be a long time before someone replicates what the legendary Jim Brown did, if ever.

Brown was a human wrecking ball out of the backfield and the greatest player in franchise history.

That’s why it was much-deserved to see him ranked at No. 3 on Bryan DeArbo’s list of the top 25 players in the history of the league:

“It’s hard to quantify how dominant Brown was during his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He is on the short list of athletes who towered over the competition, a list that includes Babe Ruth, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Wilt Chamberlain, Cheryl Miller, Serena Williams, Jesse Owens and Michael Phelps. Brown led the NFL in rushing eight times and carried the Browns to their last league title in 1964,” DeArdo wrote.

Brown was a force to be reckoned with, an unstoppable force who kept piling up yards after contact.

The Browns have had some legendary running backs after him, but no one measures up to his greatness.

They will enter this season with two rookie running backs, both of whom will have some big shoes to fill after Nick Chubb’s departure.

Unfortunately, as promising as they are, they might have some unfair and unrealistic expectations.

We’re going through the most pass-happy era in NFL history, and while Kevin Stefanski’s offense will be run-heavy and feature plenty of play-action, it will still be important to temper expectations with the rookies.

Then again, you never know, and every now and then the league welcomes a generational talent who rewrites the history books.

Hopefully, that will be the case in Cleveland.

