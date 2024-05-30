Elijah Moore Describes Changes For Browns Offense

A new-look offense is in the work after the Browns hired Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator this offseason to replace Alex Van Pelt.

With Cleveland just starting their voluntary workouts this offseason, glimpses of what the future holds are coming to light through videos and comments originating from the Berea practice facility.

On Thursday, Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore expressed his feelings about the new offensive scheme in interviews after the team practice.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared on Twitter a video of Moore as he described his feelings about the new-look offense.

“I just feel like it’s going to be a lot more explosive,” Moore said.

#Browns Elijah Moore thinks the passing game can be explosive with the receivers they have in Ken Dorsey’s offense pic.twitter.com/8K397qAcbz — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 30, 2024

The wide receiver expressed his excitement with the changes, noting that he would be lining up in the same formation as fellow wideouts Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy as Cleveland will introduce multiple three- and four-receiver sets in 2024.

Moore praised his new coordinator, telling reporters that Dorsey is someone “who loves football.”

The 5-foot-10 receiver repeated multiple times about his excitement with Cleveland’s decision to open up the offense with a pass-friendly scheme.

Moore is one of 12 receivers on the current Cleveland roster as the team looks for depth behind Cooper, Jeudy, and himself.

The New York Jets drafted Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moore played in 27 games for New York over two seasons before being traded to Cleveland.

In 2023, Moore enjoyed his most production under the old offensive scheme as he caught 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns.

NEXT:

Jim Donovan Remains Radio Voice Of Browns Despite Retirement Announcement