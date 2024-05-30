Jim Donovan Remains Radio Voice Of Browns Despite Retirement Announcement

At some point in every person’s career, retiring from their job becomes their goal.

No matter how satisfying covering sports in the Cleveland area is, WKYC sports and news anchor Jim Donovan would eventually choose a day to step aside.

Donovan announced that day would come sooner than some fans may have expected.

On Thursday, Donovan announced June 10 would be the end of his 39-year run at WKYC as he steps away from daily television duties

The broadcaster will remain in his role with the Browns, serving as the primary radio host for the team.

Cleveland.com shared the news on Twitter, confirming that Donovan will continue as the play-by-play voice of the Browns for the 2024 season.

Donovan began his radio duties as the Browns’ play-by-play caller in 1999 when the franchise restarted in Cleveland.

The legendary announcer has been a fixture for the Browns ever since, missing time in 2019 when he battled with leukemia.

Donovan’s voice is recognizable to most Browns’ fans after serving in his radio role for nearly a quarter of a century.

His future beyond this season is uncertain as Donovan told WKYC he would “continue to call the games this fall.”

In addition to Browns’ coverage, Donovan had multiple national roles for NBC Sports’ NFL coverage and Summer Olympics throughout the 1990s.

He served briefly as the play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Guardians from 2006 until 2008.

The broadcaster will get his first assignment for the Browns on Sunday, September 8 when the Dallas Cowboys come into town for the Week 1 matchup.

