Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Elijah Moore’s Father Calls Out Browns’ Play-Calling In Raiders’ Loss

Elijah Moore’s Father Calls Out Browns’ Play-Calling In Raiders’ Loss

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball as Cor'Dale Flott #28 of the New York Giants attempts a tackle during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continued their offensive struggles today in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland entered the game with the 31st-ranked offensive attack, averaging a mere 248 yards per outing.

Today’s total will drop that average as the Browns finished with just 241 total yards in their second consecutive loss of the 2024 NFL regular season.

The Browns’ performance today left more questions than answers as to how to fix the issue, and potentially the problems plaguing Cleveland are insurmountable until the team can get more of their 16 unavailable players back onto the field.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared one question from an unlikely source late Sunday as Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore’s father took to X to question the play-calling in the Raiders’ loss.

“1 target the entire game?” Sean Moore wrote on X in the screenshot Oyefusi posted, adding, “Make it make sense 95% open all the time. SMH.”

Initial stats from the game revealed that Moore’s father was correct as he was targeted once, earning an 11-yard reception on the play.

The Cleveland Browns’ X account shared the reception – as did the elder Moore – during the contest.

Moore’s father isn’t the only person calling out the Browns’ play-calling following the contest as analysts like Oyefusi questioned head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making on specific plays.

Cleveland scored on its opening possession, a 15-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that ate up over nine minutes to start the game.

The Browns were able to convert on third down three times during that series, but Cleveland never converted another third-down play again in the game.

UPDATE: 

Moore’s father returned to X later to post another message, suggesting he was just “emotional and frustrated watching” the Browns’ loss.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals 1 Browns Player Being Evaluated For Concussion
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16 at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Answer About Penalty That Wiped Away Browns' Score

27 mins ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals 1 Browns Player Being Evaluated For Concussion

2 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Punting To End First Half

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.

Insider Reveals How Many Browns Fans Attend Raiders Game

5 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

New Video Shows Jameis Winston Sharing Enthusiasm With Browns' Fans

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

7 Browns Players Listed As Inactive For Raiders Game

7 hours ago

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Player Wears Kyrie Irving High School Jersey To Raiders Game

7 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Las Vegas Raiders fans Pablo "Toozak" Navarro (L) and Antonio "Creeper" Vasquez pose before a game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Analyst Calls Raiders' Game 'Must-Win' Game For Browns

9 hours ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals Keys To Browns Win Against Raiders

9 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Make Season Debut

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Fans React To Sunday's Nick Chubb News

11 hours ago

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Must Fix These 2 Areas To Win Against Raiders

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Will Return To Practice This Week

16 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Believes Browns Should 'Pare Down' Offense Against Raiders

12 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Reveals What He Sees As The Biggest Problem With Browns

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Cannot Make Excuses For Rough Start

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first thalf of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Need To Focus On Running Game To Defeat Raiders

15 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names What He Needs To See To Feel Good About Browns

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

ESPN Analyst Names Key Matchup For Browns Against Raiders

1 day ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves For Raiders' Contest

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Alarming Stat About Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stat Shows Concerning Trend For Browns On Offensive Line

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Browns Fans Chanting On Plane While Heading To Las Vegas

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Members of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals 3 Major Needs For Browns Through Week 3

1 day ago

Browns Nation