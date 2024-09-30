Elijah Moore’s Father Calls Out Browns’ Play-Calling In Raiders’ Loss

The Cleveland Browns continued their offensive struggles today in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland entered the game with the 31st-ranked offensive attack, averaging a mere 248 yards per outing.

Today’s total will drop that average as the Browns finished with just 241 total yards in their second consecutive loss of the 2024 NFL regular season.

The Browns’ performance today left more questions than answers as to how to fix the issue, and potentially the problems plaguing Cleveland are insurmountable until the team can get more of their 16 unavailable players back onto the field.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared one question from an unlikely source late Sunday as Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore’s father took to X to question the play-calling in the Raiders’ loss.

“1 target the entire game?” Sean Moore wrote on X in the screenshot Oyefusi posted, adding, “Make it make sense 95% open all the time. SMH.”

The father of Browns WR Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/OfHj6w1sob — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 30, 2024

Initial stats from the game revealed that Moore’s father was correct as he was targeted once, earning an 11-yard reception on the play.

The Cleveland Browns’ X account shared the reception – as did the elder Moore – during the contest.

Moore’s father isn’t the only person calling out the Browns’ play-calling following the contest as analysts like Oyefusi questioned head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making on specific plays.

Cleveland scored on its opening possession, a 15-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that ate up over nine minutes to start the game.

The Browns were able to convert on third down three times during that series, but Cleveland never converted another third-down play again in the game.

UPDATE:

Moore’s father returned to X later to post another message, suggesting he was just “emotional and frustrated watching” the Browns’ loss.

Yo, y'all really crazy on this Twitter thing parents get emotional and frustrated watching, too 👀. Chill, we good 😂 — Moore_to_life (@Mooretolife2) September 30, 2024

NEXT:

Insider Reveals 1 Browns Player Being Evaluated For Concussion