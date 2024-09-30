Insider Reveals 1 Browns Player Being Evaluated For Concussion

The Cleveland Browns have been licking their wounds all season, something that will again be the focus of this week’s practice session after losing on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders today.

While several injuries occurred for the Browns, one potential injury was under the radar after the Week 4 contest.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shed light on the injury that cornerback Martin “M.J.” Emerson Jr. suffered on X, revealing that the athlete was being evaluated for a concussion.

#Browns Martin Emerson Jr. being evaluated for a concussion. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2024

Emerson joined multiple Browns athletes who spent time with medical personnel today.

Additionally, Jordan Hicks – who entered the game on the injury report after suffering rib injuries against the Giants – was out early in the game, too.

The Browns center Ethan Pocic left the game midway through the first half with an ankle issue, and his backup Nick Harris played the majority of the game after that.

Cleveland was forced to start three players who were not the original starters from a season ago on the offensive line as Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin all were unavailable for this contest.

Pocic’s absence left only veteran guard Joel Bitonio as the last remaining starter from the 2023 Week 1 lineup available for duty on Sunday.

Cleveland will be forced to address its lack of depth at these key positions next week, and Emerson’s potential exit against the Washington Commanders should at least not make the Browns short-staffed at this position.

In addition to Emerson, the Browns have six other cornerbacks on the roster with only rookie defensive back Myles Hardin on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

