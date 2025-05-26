Bernie Kosar Believes 1 Browns Rookie Could Be ‘Special’

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to revamp their running back corps in the offseason.

With that in mind, they took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Both of them are expected to split duties out of the backfield in some shape or form.

And while they’re both very talented players with complementary skill sets, most people can agree that Judkins seems to have the highest upside.

Notably, that includes former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Kosar gushed about Judkins’ potential to be a difference-maker from day one:

“On top of [Quinshon Judkins’] presence, physicalness, and burst, his ability to maybe be a three-down back, too, looks like it could be special,” Kosar said.

Judkins rushed for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive years in college.

He dominated for two programs, and he even led the SEC in rushing touchdowns in his second season in college.

While he’s not the fastest running back in his class by any means, his combination of high football IQ, vision, and quick moves help him to find big gaps in the secondary level of the defense.

More than that, he runs with anger and power, and he’s elite at making defenders miss.

Even when he does get tackled, it takes a whole lot to get him on the ground.

The Browns will return to being a run-heavy team next season, and he seems tailor-made for Kevin Stefanski’s downhill rushing scheme.

The offensive line will also have to do its part, but regardless of who gets the nod at quarterback, Judkins might have one of the most impressive rookie seasons by any running back in recent history.

