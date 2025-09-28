Fans React To Browns’ 34-10 Loss To Lions

Once again, the Cleveland Browns held their ground against one of the best offenses in the game.

Once again, they still lost by double digits.

Despite holding the Detroit Lions’ high-flying offense in check, they still couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.

Drops, penalties, and special teams breakdowns cost this team again.

Needless to say, the fans have had enough, and they took to social media to voice their frustrations after the 34-10 loss.

“You have to start Gabriel next week! Otherwise, there’s is nothing for us to cheer for except when the Defense makes a play. But usually it’s bittersweet because the offense w/Flacco is either 3 and out or they kick or miss a FG,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for everything Flacco but it’s now Dillon Gabriel time,” another fan said. “Don’t see how Stefanski survives the season. Promising rookie class and his stubbornness continues to hurt the team. Starting Flacco another game should get him fired. The season is already over, give Gabriel a chance. Flacco makes rookie mistakes anyways so who cares,” another fan commented. “Getting closer to seeing the rookie QBs!” another fan said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to feel any different about this team right now.

The defense is special, but they can only do so much when the offense struggles and special teams gives up a big punt return for a touchdown.

Not all the turnovers are on Joe Flacco, and the wide receivers need to do a better job of catching the ball.

This team hasn’t gotten anything going on offense, other than Quinshon Judkins’ stellar play.

This rookie class is clearly special, and this team is trending in the right direction for the future.

But if they want this season to count as well, they will have to make some adjustments.

It’s not too late to get back on track, but this isn’t encouraging at all.

