2026 International Schedule Is Out And Browns Fans Will Notice One Thing

The NFL is taking its product to Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City in 2026. Cleveland will be watching from home.

The 2026 international schedule was recently leaked, featuring a record nine games across four continents and seven countries. It is the most ambitious global slate in league history. And the Browns are not involved in any of it.

“No international games for the Browns,” Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show posted.

No international games for the #Browns https://t.co/4YPGPCZIqk — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 13, 2026

It is the most ambitious international schedule in league history, and the NFL is clearly committed to growing the game on a global scale.

For a franchise that is in the middle of a genuine rebuild and trying to reestablish its identity under a new head coach, staying home for the entire 2026 season is probably not the worst outcome. International games come with unique logistical challenges, early morning kickoffs that disrupt normal preparation routines, travel that eats into recovery time, and home field designations that essentially cost a team one of its home dates for the season. Teams that are trying to build chemistry and establish a new culture under a first-year head coach arguably benefit from keeping things as normal and consistent as possible.

The schedule breakdown for 2026 is worth noting in full. The Rams play the 49ers in Melbourne on Thursday September 10th to open the international slate. The Ravens take on the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro on September 27th. The Colts face the Commanders at Tottenham on October 4th, followed by the Eagles and Jaguars at the same venue a week later. The Texans and Jaguars meet at Wembley on October 18th. The Steelers play the Saints in Paris on October 25th, which means Cleveland’s division rival is making a trip overseas as well. The Bengals face the Falcons in Madrid on November 8th. The Patriots play the Lions in Munich on November 15th. And the Vikings take on the 49ers in Mexico City on November 22nd to close out the international slate.

The full 2026 regular season schedule is being released Thursday night, and the season itself will start on a Wednesday for only the second time in NFL history.

Browns fans will get their full schedule Thursday. No passport required.

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