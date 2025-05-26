Former Browns Star Could Be Nearing Retirement

The Cleveland Browns made plenty of moves this offseason to upgrade what was the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense in 2024, including drafting a pair of quarterbacks and a pair of running backs, all of whom will be expected to usher in a new era on that side of the ball.

One area that the team hasn’t focused on much is the wide receiver spot, and with plenty of accomplished veterans still floating around in free agency, there have been plenty of rumors of the Browns dipping back into that free-agent pool and adding another reliable vet to this WR room.

One former superstar, who also suited up for the Browns for a few years, is still out there and could be trending towards retirement, according to NFL Rumors on X.

“NFL RUMORS: With little to no interest from teams, former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. could be headed for retirement after 10 NFL seasons.”

Beckham hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2019 and has never come close to being the guy who tore the league apart over his first three years in the NFL.

Cleveland traded for Beckham prior to that 2019 season after he had a bounce-back 2018 season with the New York Giants following the injury the year prior, posting 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Beckham played the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins and was supposed to thrive as their slot receiver alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but he battled injuries once again and produced just nine receptions for 55 yards over nine games.

He has played for four teams over the last four years, including when he sat out the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

If this is the end for Odell Beckham Jr., he may not have sustained the highs that he had early in his career, but he still had a great career and will always be a champion.

