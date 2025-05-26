Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Says Nick Chubb Would Make 1 Team ‘Dangerous’

Former Player Says Nick Chubb Would Make 1 Team ‘Dangerous’

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Says Nick Chubb Would Make 1 Team ‘Dangerous’
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season, and while the quarterbacks took most of the blame for the futility, the running game wasn’t much better after producing fewer than 100 yards per game.

Cleveland hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since Week 10 in 2023, which is certainly a reason why superstar Nick Chubb was not retained by the club and is still floating around in free agency.

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant believes one team would benefit greatly from adding Chubb in free agency, and it’s no surprise which team that is.

“If the Cowboys get Chubb and combine him with Blue..the Cowboys offense will be the most dangerous in the NFL. I really can’t find a con if that happens.”

The con is that Chubb will turn 30 this season and averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per carry last season after returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered early in the 2023 campaign.

It’s unclear if he can ever return to the guy he once was, which is why no team has signed him yet, but the Cowboys could stand to take that risk given how bleak things look in their running back room.

Many have clamored for the Browns to re-sign Chubb, but after drafting a pair of running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, that appears unlikely to happen.

Wherever Chubb winds up, Browns fans will certainly be rooting for him.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Says He's Looking To 'Change The Organization'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation