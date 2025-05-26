Former Player Says Nick Chubb Would Make 1 Team ‘Dangerous’

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season, and while the quarterbacks took most of the blame for the futility, the running game wasn’t much better after producing fewer than 100 yards per game.

Cleveland hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since Week 10 in 2023, which is certainly a reason why superstar Nick Chubb was not retained by the club and is still floating around in free agency.

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant believes one team would benefit greatly from adding Chubb in free agency, and it’s no surprise which team that is.

“If the Cowboys get Chubb and combine him with Blue..the Cowboys offense will be the most dangerous in the NFL. I really can’t find a con if that happens.”

— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 21, 2025

The con is that Chubb will turn 30 this season and averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per carry last season after returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered early in the 2023 campaign.

It’s unclear if he can ever return to the guy he once was, which is why no team has signed him yet, but the Cowboys could stand to take that risk given how bleak things look in their running back room.

Many have clamored for the Browns to re-sign Chubb, but after drafting a pair of running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, that appears unlikely to happen.

Wherever Chubb winds up, Browns fans will certainly be rooting for him.

