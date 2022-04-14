Former NFL GM Gives His Thoughts On Mayfield Podcast

On Baker Mayfield‘s 27th birthday, people are still weighing in with reactions to the embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback’s appearance on the “YNK: you know what I mean?” podcast that dropped on Wednesday.

There were mixed reviews, but former NFL GM and current NFL Network contributor Scott Pioli was not a fan of what Mayfield said.

What Pioli Took Issue With

.@scottpioli51 is not a fan of the new Baker Mayfield interview 😳 pic.twitter.com/CnZSIbdEsk — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 13, 2022

First and foremost, Pioli did not like how often Mayfield used the words “I” and “me” and “my” in discussing what happened with the Browns in 2021.

At one point, Pioli counted six times he used these words and inferred that NFL coaches and executives watching this podcast closely may not want to bring on a player who portrays himself as the victim.

He also said that issues within the team which he equated to “family business” should stay at home meaning within the locker room.

Pioli Questions The Advice Mayfield Is Given

He wonders if Mayfield did this podcast to “accelerate his path out of that building”.

Pioli also speculates that Mayfield talking like this may not make him “a very popular person in his next locker room”.

It could come down to a trust issue; NFL owners, executives, coaches, and players may not trust him.

There also could be a concern that if things do not go well on his next team, will Mayfield repeat this behavior?

Conclusion

No one knows Mayfield’s true motivation for doing this podcast.

Emily Mayfield hinted that he was friends with the people who produce the podcast.

He did seem to have a very amicable relationship with them.

Mayfield talked about a lot of topics within that 90-minute podcast, but it is natural, given his situation, that the Browns-related questions would garner the most attention.

This breakup just needs to happen because it is getting more awkward as the days pass.