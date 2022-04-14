3 Biggest Needs For Browns Entering The 2022 Draft

The NFL Draft is approaching quickly, which means it’s time to prepare.

The Cleveland Browns have a strong team on paper, but still have some holes heading into draft day.

It’s worth noting that they don’t own their first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade.

However, they have a second-round pick and six more selections after that.

The front office has a team that is ready to win, so they need to be smart with their selections and address the areas of concern on this roster.

1. Defensive End

Last offseason, the Browns struck gold with the signing of Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The stud defensive end looked great alongside superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett.

The former first overall pick finished with 37 tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

It seemed like the Browns had finally found someone to play alongside Garrett.

Sadly, it was a one-year deal and it doesn’t sound like Clowney will be returning to Cleveland.

As insurance, the Browns added defensive end Chase Winovich in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Trade! The #Patriots are sending OLB Chase Winovich to the #Browns for LB Mack Wilson, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

The 26-year-old has 85 tackles and 11 sacks through three seasons with New England.

Winovich is a fine player, but the Browns aren’t going to replace Clowney’s production with him.

After Winovich and Garrett, the Browns have very little depth at defensive end.

The Browns could certainly use another pass rusher or two on draft day.

2. Defensive Tackle

Another area of concern for the Browns is at the defensive tackle spot.

The front office has failed to find reliable replacements for Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson.

Cleveland has young options at tackle, but it’s unknown what they bring to the table.

Both Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai should have significant roles on the roster this upcoming season.

However, the Browns need to add more talent to probably the weakest area on their entire roster.

Honestly, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns go after a nose tackle in the second round.

This team needs a long-term solution at defensive tackle and possibly it can be found in this draft.

Regardless, the Browns need depth at nose tackle, so hopefully they can get some on draft day.

3. No. 2 Wide Receiver

The loss of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry isn’t the end of the world for Cleveland.

They quickly added another Pro Bowl talent to their roster early in the offseason.

The Browns acquired four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

Amari Cooper Trade Details#Browns get

– Amari Cooper

– 6th Round Pick#Cowboys get

– 2022 5th Round Pick

– 6th Round Pick — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 12, 2022

He should immediately slide into the No. 1 role for this Browns offense.

After Cooper, the Browns have very little impact players at wideout.

Last season, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones stepped up and had some flashes of solid play.

He finished the season with 34 receptions, 597 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 14 games.

The hope is that Peoples-Jones will continue to improve and could become that No. 2 option for Cleveland.

As of now, the Browns don’t have that consistent No. 2 option to put next to Cooper.

The Browns could use one of their early draft selections and bring in a young receiver to help boost this offense.