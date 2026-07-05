Analyst Reveals What Actually Matters For Browns This Year

The range of outcomes for the Cleveland Browns in 2026 is very wide indeed. With so many unknowns, most notably at quarterback, it’s possible that they could be in contention for either the AFC North title or the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

That means it may be unfair or unwise to focus simply on how many games the Browns can win. The way that they perform, regardless of the results, could be the biggest indication of their outlook going forward.

With that in mind, analyst Garrett Bush shared a realistic expectation for the Browns this season, saying that they need to be fun to watch with an encouraging development or two along the way.

“‘This is the blueprint for the playoffs.’ I don’t even think the Browns need that. If the Browns are just fun to watch, and every game you turn it on you don’t really know what to expect, but you’re seeing young guys do some things. If KC Concepcion runs a punt back the week before, but the next week, Denzel Boston shows you something. If you can just be in these games in the fourth quarter, I think it changes the perception,” Bush said.

A roster filled with young talent added in the past two NFL Drafts should provide a lot of excitement. Whether it’s second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerging as one of the best players in the league at his position, or Quinshon Judkins becoming a bell cow running back, or Concepcion or Boston challenging for Offensive Rookie of the Year, the Browns could take several steps forward despite a rebuilt offensive line and a less-than-ideal quarterback situation.

On defense, Jared Verse will join Carson Schwesinger to give Cleveland the past two winners of Defensive Rookie of the Year, which is an NFL first. Even though Myles Garrett is gone, the unit should remain one of the best in the league under first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

The icing on the cake would be that either Deshaun Watson regains his Pro Bowl form at quarterback or Shedeur Sanders shows that he could be the long-term solution. While that may be a long shot for both, watching it play out adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming campaign.

The Browns are not projected to be a playoff contender, at least not this year, but the fans’ patience could be rewarded sooner rather than later, based on what the team can accomplish this season.

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Analyst Warns Browns About Underrated Opponent Early In 2026 Season