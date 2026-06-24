Former NFL Scout Sets The Record Straight About Shedeur Sanders

As uncertainty and a lack of clarity swirl around the Cleveland Browns, many people are wondering what’s next for Shedeur Sanders. He is currently in contention for the starting quarterback position, but if that doesn’t pan out, questions about him will loom over the team.

There has been talk about potentially trading Sanders, and discussions about that possibility have reportedly been held. But former NFL scout Daniel Kelly threw cold water on the idea of Sanders being traded.

According to him, Sanders simply does not hold any value with other teams in the league.

“As a former NFL Scout, I would like to set the record straight, Shedeur Sanders DOES NOT have any trade value in the NFL. No team is trading for a quarterback who created the numbers Sanders put up last season. I’m sorry, but Sanders has not created value. Every team in the league passed on Sanders for four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. No teams traded for Sanders by the trade deadline last season. All this talk about ‘teams calling about Sanders’ is complete nonsense,” Kelly posted.

As a former NFL Scout, I would like to set the record straight, Shedeur Sanders DOES NOT have any trade value in the NFL. No team is trading for a quarterback who created the numbers Sanders put up last season: • 56.6% completion percentage (ESPN) • Slowest time to throw in… https://t.co/RW2zKt6CO1 pic.twitter.com/5iotlCA4Es — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) June 23, 2026

The picture that Kelly paints isn’t pretty, and it makes it sound like the Browns won’t have many options if they wish to move Sanders. It was only a year ago that other teams passed on the young QB in the draft, causing him to drop to the fifth round.

Although Sanders now has one whole season under his belt, not much has changed since the 2025 draft. Sanders has shown promise, but perhaps not enough. He didn’t have the sort of breakout rookie season that has other front offices eager to pick up the phone.

On top of that, Sanders brings a lot of baggage with him. Any team that picks him up would have to contend with significant media attention and demands from fans and analysts. Sanders brings headlines, but they’re not always positive. That could be a big headache, and franchises may want to pass on that sort of attention.

Sanders’ goal right now is to become Cleveland’s starting QB in 2026. No matter what happens, his second season will be important because it’ll give him a chance to show improvements.

Sanders might not have much trade value right now, but he could radically transform his chances with a stellar and robust second season.

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