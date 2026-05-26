Bruce Drennan Turns Heads With Browns 2026 Win Prediction

Bruce Drennan has been watching Cleveland football longer than most, and when he makes a prediction about this team, it is worth paying attention to. His latest take on the 2026 Browns is one that should genuinely excite Browns fans.

Drennan went game by game through the entire 2026 schedule on his Bonus Time show and believes the Browns can win 10 games this season.

“I think we’ll start off 0-2. Losing at Jacksonville and then losing to Baker Mayfield of all people in Tampa Bay. Then I see a win against Carolina. Let me skip over the divisional games with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Baltimore if I may for a moment. I see a win at New York against the Jets. Then I see a very possible win at Tennessee. I see a very possible win at New Orleans. I see a loss perhaps at home against Houston before the bye week. One way or the other, I see a possible win at Las Vegas against Mendoza. He’ll be playing by then. I see a very winnable game at home against Atlanta and Kevin Stefanski. The next week, I don’t know with Harbaugh and the New York Giants, a road game. And then a very winnable get two Saturdays in a row to conclude the season, Indianapolis. If we split 3 and 3 in our division, they could win 10 if we have a quarterback. They could win 10 games, I think they can,” Drennan said.

Bruce says the Browns are winning TEN games this year IF they have a QB. #DawgPound It's time to play the schedule game with Bruce! Watch the full episode on https://t.co/dEpyh3RfR8 pic.twitter.com/hJtAOqgmcb — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) May 25, 2026

Looking at that schedule, the case for double-digit wins is not hard to make. The Browns open with back-to-back road games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, which Drennan correctly identifies as a tough early stretch. But Carolina at home in week three is a very winnable game, and the non-divisional slate beyond that includes Tennessee, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Indianapolis, all games where Cleveland should be competitive or better with a functional quarterback running Todd Monken’s offense.

The divisional split is the variable that nobody can predict with confidence right now. Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Baltimore are all capable of making life difficult over a six-game stretch.

The offensive line is rebuilt. The weapons are better. The defense still has Myles Garrett anchoring it. All of the pieces are in place for them to exceed expectations. Drennan is right that the quarterback is the only thing standing between this team and genuine relevance in 2026.

NEXT:

Browns QB Competition Has An Early Betting Favorite