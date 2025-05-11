Former Raiders Executive Expected To Join Browns

After a 3-14 2024 season that officially saw the disastrous Deshaun Watson trade completely boil over, it became clear that the Cleveland Browns needed to make drastic changes this offseason to turn things around because that 3-14 season likely wasn’t just an aberration.

While the need for a new quarterback and young playmakers on both sides of the ball was obvious this offseason, real change always starts at the top, which is why one former Las Vegas Raiders executive is now expected to join the Browns.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson shared Sunday morning on X that former Raiders senior personnel advisor Shaun Herock is expected to join Cleveland’s personnel department.

“Former #Raiders senior personnel advisor Shaun Herock is expected to join #Browns personnel department, per a source. Herock was a national scout for #Browns before leaving the organization to work for Las Vegas. He has also worked for #Packers”

Herock served as the interim general manager for the Raiders in 2018 after the team fired Reggie McKenzie, and he is also a 2-time Super Bowl champion from his days with the Green Bay Packers as the assistant director of college scouting.

He was with the Packers from 1994 until 2011 before joining the Raiders until 2019, when he originally came to Cleveland for a couple of years to be a scout.

Herock is much more than just a scout, and adding him to this front office is a big win, as he is a proven, accomplished executive who knows exactly how to navigate a draft board.

With a few extra picks at their disposal in the future, Browns fans can rest assured knowing that there is now another proven figure making the decisions behind the scenes when it comes to finding young talent.

