Shedeur Sanders Credits 1 Figure For His NFL Opportunity

Being the son of an NFL legend comes with some major perks.

You grow up around some of the greatest players of all time, and you have access to virtually every resource you need to be successful.

However, it also comes with major expectations, sometimes unrealistic.

That’s been the case with Shedeur Sanders ever since he became a public figure.

That’s why, looking back, he’s not afraid to admit that his father is a big reason for his opportunity in the NFL.

“I’d say he definitely gave us the spotlight to be able to do that,” Shedeur Sanders said of his dad. “So he gave us the opportunity. That’s all you could ask for in anybody’s job, in anybody’s profession, it’s just an opportunity to be given a chance. The rest after that is on you. So I’m taking every snap out there, I’m getting up after these hits. I’m the one throwing touchdowns. I’m the one that’s got to live it day by day.”

Of course, Deion Sanders can only pull so many strings.

If anything, his presence helped Shedeur get a huge platform, but others will argue that it also hurt him in the NFL Draft.

Sanders suffered arguably the most shocking slip in the history of the NFL Draft.

Now, Sanders will have a huge target on his back, and he will have to prove to the doubters that, while his last name had plenty to do with him being an NFL player, he also has the talent and work ethic to be a star of his own.

The Browns will host an open competition for the quarterback position, and while there might not be enough reps for everybody, Sanders should still be in a position to be the starter if he does things correctly.

