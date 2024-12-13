Browns Nation

Friday, December 13, 2024
Grant Delpit Reveals His Approach To The Rest Of The Season

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a tackle for loss in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Despite the Cleveland Browns being officially eliminated from postseason contention, the franchise still has plenty of work to do on the field over the next month.

Including individuals who are currently on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, Cleveland has plenty of talent on their roster with 10 players who have made the Pro Bowl at least once during their career.

The goal now is to identify which Browns’ players facing free agency should return next season and which positions may need upgrades to address this season’s shortcomings.

Fourth-year safety Grant Delpit has other reasons to continue his strong play for the remainder of the 2024 NFL regular season.

He’s currently signed through the end of the 2026 season, giving Delpit security that he’ll be returning next season for the Browns.

For Delpit, the remainder of this season will be about showing how much he cares for the game, comments he made during his press availability this week.

“The rest of the season is about your respect and passion for the game,” Delpit said.

Delpit has been strong this year, recording a team-best 84 tackles for the Browns through the 12 games he’s played thus far.

The safety has also recovered one fumble and deflected one pass this season.

Delpit could equal or surpass his career-best figure of 105 combined tackles in 2022, putting him in contention for a Pro Bowl spot after the season.

Cleveland’s defense has struggled at times this year, and the Browns are nowhere near the historic level the 2023 defense displayed as that unit led the league with the fewest passing yards and total yards allowed.

Browns Nation