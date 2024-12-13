Browns Nation

Friday, December 13, 2024
Jameis Winston Leads An Impressive Stat This Season

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

Jameis Winston’s NFL career has been a whirlwind.

He was a highly touted player out of Florida State, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Winston had some success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but with his 30 touchdown, 30 interception season in mind, things got hairy at times.

The team elected to bring in Tom Brady to replace him, causing Winston to sign a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, which ended up turning into a four-year stint.

After only starting 10 total games with the Saints in four seasons, Winston moved on to the Cleveland Browns to become Deshaun Watson’s backup.

Thankfully for Winston, Watson has struggled with injuries all year, and he was thrust into action early.

Similar to other destinations, Winston has had some ups and downs with the Browns, but his ability to be a gunslinger has paid off in one key statistic, putting him far above everyone else in the league.

As analyst Steven Patton highlighted on X, Winston is the best quarterback in the league when it comes to creating plays outside of structure, averaging +.6 EPA per play.

This statistic measures a quarterback’s ability to make plays outside of the pocket and attempt passes beyond their first option, something Winston has done exceptionally well throughout his career.

He might not have been the Browns’ top option heading into the season, but it’s clear that they like what they are seeing from the veteran QB, even though he has his flaws.

It will be interesting to see what the future of the position looks like for the Browns, especially with Watson’s recent health concerns.

