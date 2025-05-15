Greg Olsen Believes Browns Have A Gem In Young Rookie

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft has been a major topic of conversation since the event concluded.

They made some surprising moves that have been criticized, but some of their picks have come in high regard from analysts around the league.

One of their picks that has been given praise was the selection of Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round.

Fannin is an intriguing tight end prospect, a player who could add some much-needed help for the Browns’ offense.

Former TE Greg Olsen had a lot of great things to say about Fannin in a recent video shared via Cleveland.com on YouTube.

“You can’t teach tall, big, and fast,” Olsen said, adding, “He looks like a wide receiver.”

Olsen is highly regarded as a commentator and analyst, so any time he gives praise to a player like this, it’s certainly something for fans to keep their eye on.

The Browns were high on Fannin during the pre-draft process, so it will be interesting to see what his role looks like when the season begins.

His role will likely be contingent on who the Browns’ starting QB is and what the split will look like between him and David Njoku.

Njoku is a strong pass-catcher in his own right, and Fannin has a lot of those skills as well.

This team doesn’t have a strong offensive identity at the moment, at least when considering how they ended the 2024 campaign, but these young pieces could form a new look for them moving forward.

If Fannin plays as well as Olsen thinks he will, this team could see an upward trajectory sooner rather than later.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Browns' Record After Schedule Release