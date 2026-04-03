Stats Show How Impressive New Browns Lineman Was In 2025

The Cleveland Browns turned heads when they signed offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins during NFL free agency. He may not be one of the biggest names in the league, but the numbers prove that Jenkins can make an impact.

Writing on social media, Steve Flack touched upon how well Jenkins played last season while he was still with the Green Bay Packers.

Throughout his 310 snaps, Jenkins earned one of the best pass-blocking grades of any center in the entire league.

“ELGTON JENKINS, Browns C. In 2025, with the Packers, on 310 Pass Blocking Snaps, Jenkins earned a 72.5 @PFF Pass Blocking Grade – ranking 7th out of 40 Centers (Per PFF),” Flack posted on X.

That is an impressive statistic, and it should give Browns fans some hope of how Jenkins will improve the team’s offense. However, there are still a lot of questions about him and how he’ll play after an injury. In fact, there are questions about which position he will take.

During his time with the Packers, Jenkins played in five spots, although he spent most of his time at guard and center. With the addition of Zion Johnson and the re-signing of Teven Jenkins in Cleveland, many people assume that Jenkins will continue to be a center in 2026, but nothing has been declared, and the coaching staff won’t make an official announcement.

Head coach Todd Monken has indicated he would be comfortable using Jenkins at guard, but no final decision has been made.

That makes training camp especially important for Jenkins. It will likely be the deciding period that determines where he lines up when the season begins.

Finding the right fit is critical. Cleveland wants to maximize Jenkins’ impact, especially given the level of production he showed with the Packers. His versatility is a major asset, but the Browns need to put him in a position where he can be most effective.

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