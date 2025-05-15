Analyst Predicts Browns’ Record After Schedule Release

The 2025 NFL schedule has officially been released for every team in the league.

This has become quite the event over the years, with social media departments from every club getting more and more creative with how they release their schedule.

Some teams have more to be excited about than others, given their outlook heading into 2025, but there is hope for every franchise before the first game is played.

Even a team like the Cleveland Browns, which some experts aren’t high on, has a chance to defy the odds and come up with an impressive season.

Analyst Ken Carman forecasted the Browns’ wins and losses after their official schedule came out,

“I feel better about the schedule than I did before the draft. I think you’re looking at 6-11, 7-10… that’s fair,” Carman said.

"I feel better about the schedule than I did before the draft. I think you're looking at 6-11, 7-10…that's fair." 📞 @KenCarman reacts to the @Browns schedule with @VulinecJake 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/kfhLP4zO0Y pic.twitter.com/0nMk3nYcwy — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 15, 2025

Carman doesn’t necessarily think that the Browns have the ceiling to be a double-digit win team, but does think they could be much improved from the 2024 season.

Granted, the Browns were among the worst teams in the league last year, but it is encouraging to fans that one of their analysts doesn’t have a doom-and-gloom mentality about 2025.

This team has a lot of kinks to work out over the next several weeks, with the biggest question mark surrounding the quarterback position.

If they get some of their marquee positions squared away, there’s no telling how this team might perform moving forward, even though they have some tough competition in the AFC North.

Only time will tell how this team will shake out in 2025, and what players will step up when they are needed most.

