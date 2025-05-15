Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Predicts Browns’ Record After Schedule Release

Analyst Predicts Browns’ Record After Schedule Release

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Predicts Browns’ Record After Schedule Release
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL schedule has officially been released for every team in the league.

This has become quite the event over the years, with social media departments from every club getting more and more creative with how they release their schedule.

Some teams have more to be excited about than others, given their outlook heading into 2025, but there is hope for every franchise before the first game is played.

Even a team like the Cleveland Browns, which some experts aren’t high on, has a chance to defy the odds and come up with an impressive season.

Analyst Ken Carman forecasted the Browns’ wins and losses after their official schedule came out,

“I feel better about the schedule than I did before the draft. I think you’re looking at 6-11, 7-10… that’s fair,” Carman said.

Carman doesn’t necessarily think that the Browns have the ceiling to be a double-digit win team, but does think they could be much improved from the 2024 season.

Granted, the Browns were among the worst teams in the league last year, but it is encouraging to fans that one of their analysts doesn’t have a doom-and-gloom mentality about 2025.

This team has a lot of kinks to work out over the next several weeks, with the biggest question mark surrounding the quarterback position.

If they get some of their marquee positions squared away, there’s no telling how this team might perform moving forward, even though they have some tough competition in the AFC North.

Only time will tell how this team will shake out in 2025, and what players will step up when they are needed most.

NEXT:  Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Browns' Schedule
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation