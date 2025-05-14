Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Hanford Dixon Says Browns Rookie Has ‘It Factor’

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got some promising players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, most of the talk is centered around just one: Shedeur Sanders.

Being the son of Deion Sanders comes with plenty of perks, including an unmatched and unprecedented platform for any rookie quarterback.

Nevertheless, Hanford Dixon believes it also comes with an ‘it factor,’ as he’s not going to be fazed by the bright lights, and he already knows what it takes to be great.

“I think one thing that he realizes that his Dad has told him is it doesn’t matter where you were drafted, the most important thing is that you were drafted,” he said.

Then again, unlike his father, Sanders isn’t a top-tier athlete or even a high-end prospect.

Deion Sanders could afford to be as arrogant as he wanted because he backed it up on the field and entered the league with a pedigree of his own; he earned it.

Shedeur, on the other hand, doesn’t have any elite traits or an impressive tape.

While he helped improve two lesser college football programs, Jackson State and Colorado, it’s not like he turned them into powerhouses.

Sanders’ slide in the NFL draft spoke volumes about how the league actually perceived him.

Being arrogant hasn’t stopped any elite prospect from being drafted early.

He will have to prove everybody wrong now, and it will take a lot of hard work to get out of the situation he and his camp put him into.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

