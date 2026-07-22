Todd Monken Reveals Browns’ Confidence In Jared Verse

The Myles Garrett trade shocked the NFL world, even though some people saw it coming. It was a major move by the Cleveland Browns, and a definitive sign that they were turning a page and starting a new chapter. Jared Verse will be a huge part of that new chapter, and Cleveland head coach Todd Monken couldn’t be more excited about him.

While speaking to Ryan Ripken, Monken talked about the blockbuster trade featuring Garrett and Verse and how it worked out well for both the Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

“With Myles, the bottom line is we don’t make that trade without Jared Verse. We would not have done it without Jared Verse. We have an affection for Jared and what he brings to the table as a young player. Hell, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler. There’s only been 16 or 17 of these dudes, like, holy cow. We’re fired up about Jared Verse. We think he’s only going to continue to ascend. Your sack totals start to increase when you get to year four, five, six, seven, eight, which he hasn’t even hit yet. I just think that, every now and then, you’ll have trades that I think were good for where the organizations were at that time. I just think we both won the trade,” Monken said.

"The bottom line is we don't make that trade without Jared Verse… We have an affection for Jared and what he brings to the table… I just think we both won the trade." Todd Monken spoke on the Myles Garrett trade and how Jared Verse got the deal done. pic.twitter.com/eCDmdu782w — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripkenshow) July 21, 2026

The Browns didn’t just get Verse in the trade, because they also picked up future draft picks. Many analysts pointed out that this was a move to ensure a bright future in Cleveland. There may be a bit of a temporary dip in the defense without Garrett, but the Browns are still building a promising path forward.

Monken is clearly very confident in Verse, and he has every reason to be. At just 25 years old, he has already been named the Defensive Rookie of the Year and has earned two Pro Bowl selections. Monken says that Verse is just getting started, and he could be entering the most thrilling phase of his young career.

The Rams wanted win-now talent that could get them back to the Super Bowl, and they got that with Garrett. The Browns, meanwhile, were hoping to craft a robust future with up-and-coming talent. To Monken, this trade was a win-win that could be great for everyone involved.

He is welcoming Verse and ready to see him perform.

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Rex Ryan Names Browns Rookie He's Most Excited To Watch