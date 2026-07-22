Rex Ryan Names Browns Rookie He’s Most Excited To Watch

When it comes to the NFL, a safety is the last line of defense and, therefore, a vital part of any team. This offseason, the Cleveland Browns brought in one of the most talked-about young safeties in the league, and people are keen to see what he can do. Writing on social media, Rex Ryan gave praise to incoming rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who was picked up in the second round of the draft.

Ryan believes that McNeil-Warren is an “old school” player who could have a breakout first season.

“Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 6’4 FS/DB From Toledo is an old school downhill safety who thrives in the box. He’s physical, instinctive, attacks the run with urgency, and has a knack for forcing turnovers with nine career forced fumbles. He’s not a true single-high safety, but if you let him play near the line of scrimmage or in robber coverage, he’ll make offenses feel his presence every Sunday. I expect to see him on the field Early and often expecting him to have a Kyle Hamilton type Role. One of my favorite picks in the whole draft,” Ryan posted.

**2/8** AFC North | Bengals, Browns, Ravens Steelers #NFL #Rookies #Watchout Cincinnati Bengals – Connor Lew 6’4 310lbs C From Auburn Before the ACL injury, I thought Lew showed the traits of a future NFL starterand even first round talent. He’s an athletic, high-IQ offensive… — Rex Ryan (@RexRyanOfficial) July 22, 2026

When McNeil-Warren was selected at No. 58, a lot of people thought he was one of the biggest steals of the whole draft. It wasn’t long before he was showing that he was the correct pick. He has received a lot of good reviews during OTAs and is coming to the field with a great mix of speed, strength, youth, and athleticism.

The Browns already had Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman to fill the safety position, but there is a good chance that McNeil-Warren gets a decent amount of playing time during his first year in the league. If the Browns give him time on the field, he could prove that he deserves more, and he may be one of Cleveland’s most promising rookies in 2026.

The Browns’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, has a lot on his plate since he is also a newcomer in Cleveland.

However, many fans are hopeful that Rutenberg provides McNeil-Warren with the chance to show his dynamic skillset. Some analysts and scouts repeatedly said that McNeil-Warren is the total package and the real deal, ready to go on day one.

Ryan is just one of many people eager to see what he can produce during his first season on the field.

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