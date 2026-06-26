Insider Believes NFC Team Could Have Interest In Denzel Ward

Things can change quickly around the NFL, so it is always a good idea to keep an eye on other teams around the league while also paying attention to your own. There could be a new opportunity that no one saw coming.

When Myles Garrett was still on the Cleveland Browns coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft, it looked like he was certain to play his 10th season with the team in the upcoming campaign. But the Los Angeles Rams were working hard behind the scenes, and their persistence led to a productive trade that brought younger edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks to Cleveland.

It was a somewhat surprising development that could potentially lead to more similar moves from the Browns. Rumors suggest that while transitioning to a younger roster, Cleveland may be willing to move on from veteran cornerback Denzel Ward, who would also have some good value on the trade market. Now, based on an unfortunate development elsewhere, such a deal could be closer than one might think.

Insider Jason Lloyd said he believes the Detroit Lions could have an interest in Ward, with cornerback Terrion Arnold facing serious criminal charges.

“If I’m Detroit, I’d at least pick up the phone, gauge the price,” Lloyd said.

Arnold is facing felony charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy in Florida, which could carry a life sentence. His attorney has said the 23-year-old is denying the allegations.

No matter how it plays out, Arnold’s future with the Lions, especially this season, is in serious doubt. So, Detroit, as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, has a glaring need today that it did not have before.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Arnold started 15 games for the Lions as a rookie. He played in just eight games last season, which ended with shoulder surgery.

Ward could be an intriguing option for the Lions if they are looking to replace Arnold. The Browns cornerback has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons, and he has also been linked to a Lions rival, the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland’s asking price may be higher than Detroit may want, but the Lions may have no choice but to explore it.

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NFL Insider Reveals Whether Browns Got Enough For Myles Garrett