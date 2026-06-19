Analyst Makes A Bold Prediction About Denzel Ward’s Next Team

The Cleveland Browns started to retool their defense with their trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. They received edge rusher Jared Verse as part of the return, which is an indication that they would like to remain competitive while getting younger at the same time.

The Browns could take the same approach with some other veterans on defense by evaluating how the team is playing while taking into account the NFL trade deadline. If Cleveland feels it is not truly competing for a playoff berth, older players who are not part of the long-term future could be on the move.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton is making a bold prediction about Denzel Ward’s next team, saying the Browns will trade the cornerback to the Green Bay Packers before this season’s deadline.

“Entering his age-29 term, Ward wouldn’t fit the Browns’ timeline if they continue rebuilding their roster next offseason. He only has two more years left on his contract, and Cleveland would save $17.4 million in cap space if it trades him this year, per Over the Cap. The Packers could significantly upgrade their cornerback unit by acquiring Ward, who’s coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl campaign. They’ll need the help in pass coverage as three-time All-Pro edge-rusher Micah Parsons works his way back into tip-top game shape from a torn ACL,” Moton wrote.

Ward and Garrett were teammates on the Browns’ highly regarded defense for the past eight seasons. After Garrett was traded for Verse and three draft picks, Ward expressed his desire to stay with the team.

However, after turning 29 years old in April, Ward may no longer fit the team’s likelihood for contention. With a young defense led by reigning Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, along with last year’s first-round pick Mason Graham, as well as Verse, the Browns have a foundation that should be in place for years to come.

Ward was considered a potential salary cap-related release this offseason, and by clearing his charge from their books, the Browns could be more flexible going forward. Ward should have some good value on the trade market, as he is still a productive player at a premium position and will likely be attractive to a contender that is shoring up to make a deep playoff run.

The Browns may also consider trading safety Grant Delpit during this season, but there is also a chance they could re-sign him to keep at least some veteran leadership in the locker room.

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