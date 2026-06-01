Insider Reveals When Browns Could Trade Denzel Ward

The Myles Garrett trade is barely hours old and already the conversation about the next potential roster move in Cleveland is happening. Browns insider Tony Grossi wasted no time laying out his instant takeaways from the blockbuster deal, and one of the points he made should have Denzel Ward’s name front and center in every Browns discussion going forward.

Grossi posted three quick takeaways in the immediate aftermath of the trade, and the one about Ward caught a lot of attention.

He believes Ward could be traded by this season’s trade deadline or in March of 2027.

“Jared Verse will be a very wealthy man after 2026. GM Andrew Berry still has work to do to parlay Garrett into the next franchise QB hopeful. Clock now ticking on potential Denzel Ward trade in Nov or March,” Grossi wrote.

Instant takeaways on Browns trade of Myles Garrett: 🏈Jared Verse will be a very wealthy man after 2026.

🏈GM Andrew Berry still has work to do to parlay Garrett into the next franchise QB hopeful.

🏈 Clock now ticking on potential Denzel Ward trade in Nov or March. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) June 1, 2026

Ward has been one of the most important and most beloved players on this roster since the Browns selected him fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The Macedonia, Ohio native has spent his entire eight year NFL career in Cleveland and has been one of the better cornerbacks in the league throughout that time. His career numbers tell the story of a player who has consistently delivered when healthy, accumulating 18 interceptions for 223 yards and 361 combined tackles across 110 games with five Pro Bowl selections to his name.

The 2025 season was a solid if not spectacular campaign for Ward. He appeared in 15 games, recording one interception, 13 pass defense yards, and 39 combined tackles while earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod. At 29 years old entering the 2026 season, he is still playing at a high enough level to attract genuine interest from teams around the league who need help at cornerback.

A November trade would require a team making a push for the playoffs to identify Ward as the missing piece in their secondary and be willing to give up draft capital to acquire him.

The Browns just traded Garrett and collected a significant haul of picks and a young pass rusher in return. If they are genuinely committed to a full-scale rebuild around the 2027 draft and the quarterback that class might bring, then veterans on expiring or expensive contracts become trade candidates almost by definition. Ward fits that profile. It is uncomfortable to acknowledge, but that is the business of football.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals What Browns Are Getting In Jared Verse