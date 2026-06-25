Insider Clears The Air About Grant Delpit’s Status With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been very busy during this offseason, and they committed one of the biggest trades in recent NFL history. But they may not be done yet.

There has been a lot of speculation about defensive back Grant Delpit. For the last few months, rumors of Delpit leaving Cleveland have swirled around the team. But speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot told fans not to worry about a Delpit departure.

According to her, Delpit is still in good standing with the team and likely isn’t going anywhere.

“Grant is in really good standing. If you watched him on the sideline, you could see that he was not conducting a hold-in. He was engaged. He was helping other players. He was laughing. He was very much into. You are not going to do that if you are staging a hold-in. He had a minor tweak of something during minicamp. They like Grant as much as they always have. At some point over the next several months, they will open extension talks with him,” Cabot said.

"Grant is in really good standing. He was not conducting a hold in, he was engaged… He had a minor tweak of something during minicamp. At some point over the next several months they will open extension talks with him." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Grant Delpit's future with the Browns pic.twitter.com/2cDYrwpSGF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 25, 2026

Being open to extension talks is a lot different from actually having them. That means there is still a chance that Delpit leaves the team. But this is a positive update from Cabot and suggests that the 27-year-old star isn’t leaving Cleveland anytime soon.

The Browns have to make decisions about both Delpit and fellow defensive back Denzel Ward. Delpit is entering the final season of his contract.

There have been rumors of Delpit holding out on a new contract, but Cabot put that speculation to bed.

The Browns have done a lot so far in the offseason, so it is understandable that a Delpit extension hasn’t happened yet, but one could be right around the corner.

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Browns WR Is Facing Uncertain Future With Team